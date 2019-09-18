I-TEAM: Third report of prowler in east side Cleveland neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned of another report of a prowler and it may be connected to two other sex assaults in the same neighborhood in Cleveland where an intruder broke into homes.

The latest case happened in the 4300 block of E. 144th Street.

Monday night, Cleveland Police got a call from a terrified woman. She had heard a noise and, when she pulled back a curtain, saw a man wearing a mask at her kitchen window.

She said she was home alone with two children. She claims the man stared at her but did not immediately run away.

Police believe this case could be connected to two others within two blocks involving women at home with children and an intruder wearing a mask.

In one of the other incidents, a woman said the man raped her and, in the other, a child said a stranger crawled into bed with her and groped her.

Police have collected evidence at the scenes, but no one has been arrested.

The Sex Crimes Unit and the Fourth District Detective bureau are following up.

The Cleveland police chief’s office says investigators are still trying to determine if there’s a connection between the incidents.

