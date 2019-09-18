Euclid police say man is tricking potential sellers into meeting up, then stealing their dirt bikes

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are warning those planning to sell their dirt bikes online to be careful.

According to their Facebook post, someone has been luring victims to Euclid where they pretend to be interested in buying their dirt bike and then ride off with it instead before actually paying. This is reportedly happening in the Newton Avenue area.

The suspect is said to be a young male and sometimes wear a Walmart vest.

Residents are asked to keep an eye out for potential victims who may be standing in the street with a dirt bike.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234.