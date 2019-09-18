Elderly woman found with maggots inside her wounds, caretakers facing charges for neglect

CROWLEY, La. — An elderly woman is recovering after she was found with maggots inside wounds on her legs and ankles.

According to KATC, 27-year-old Dustin Welch and 57-year-old Ryamond Hoffpauir admitted to neglecting her.

They were supposed to be her caretakers and were living at the home.

They reportedly told police they hadn’t changed her bandages in days and didn’t administer her needed insulin injections.

Another relative discovered the woman’s condition and immediately contacted police.

They were told that rats and roaches were also roaming the property.

Welch and Hoffpauir are charged with cruelty to the infirm.