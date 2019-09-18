× Downton Abbey Chicken a la Crème Paprika

This recipe is copied from the official Downton Abbey Cookbook by Annie Gray, Published by Weldonowen

1 whole chicken about 3 lb. Cut into serving pieces and skin removed

2 tsp butter or vegetable oil

1 yellow onion chopped

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

2/3 c. Tomato passata mixed with 2 tbs water (passata is same thing as strained tomatoes, pureed tomatoes)

1 ¼ c. Heavy cream

Lemon wedges for garnish

Fresh flat leaf parsley sprigs for garnish (optional)

Melt the butter in a large, wide saucepan over low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and soft. (5-7 minutes) add the paprika and salt and stir well, then add the tomato passata. Put the chicken pieces into the pan and turn them about to cover them well with the sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer, cover, and cook until the chicken is cooked through, 45 to 60 minutes. It is ready when a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh away from the bone registers 165 or when the leg meat is beginning to pull away from the bone. If the pan starts to dry out, add a little water, but be careful not to thin the sauce too much, as it needs to be thick and gooey for the next stage.

Transfer the chicken pieces to a warmed serving plate. Add the cream to the sauce, stir to mix well, and heat through, being careful the sauce does not boil. Strain the sauce through a fine mesh sieve into a sauceboat.

Garnish the chicken with the lemon wedges and the parsley, if using, and serve the sauce alongside.

Recipe note.. You can vary the spicing by using chile powder, smoked paprika, or anything you like.

This recipe can also be cooked in a covered baking dish in a 350 oven. If you are short of time, use bone in chicken thighs and drumsticks or even diced chicken. If using only breast meat, reduce the cooking time by 10-15 minutes, depending on the size of the pieces.