Dallas church pays off nearly $2.7 million worth of medical debt for 2,400 families

DALLAS, Texas — A church in Dallas paid off nearly $2.7 million worth of medical debt for 2,400 families in the area.

According to FOX 4, Lake Pointe Church said it was made possible thanks to donations from their members.

“We are pleased to inform you that you no longer owe the balance on the debt referenced above to the above provider,” Lake Pointe Church Pastor Josh Howerton read aloud. “Our forgiveness of the amount you owe is a no strings attached gift. You no longer have any obligation to pay this debt to anyone at any future time.”

The church worked with a medical debt company to help negotiate down the collection amounts. They’re also planning to contact creditors to get their credit restored.

“We just feel like God has been so generous to us. We wanted to take our 40th anniversary to celebrate that in an outpouring of generosity to other people,” Howerton said.