FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Jen Dumm as one of Cleveland's Own.

Dumm is the president of John Owens Adventure, which is named after her son.

The organization is dedicated to discovering a treatment and improving research into Duchenne muscular dystophy.

The group also raises research dollars to treat juvenile diabetes, which affects 26 million Americans.

