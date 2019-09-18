Cleveland Heights shares update on clean up following microburst, says they’re making progress

Posted 2:35 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, September 18, 2019

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Crews are continuing to clean up debris following last Friday’s microburst.

City officials took to Facebook to share the update with residents.

They said they are now on the look out for any unstable trees and branches that may not have fallen yet.

Power for most of the community has been restored. At last check, less than five customers were still without electricity.

The city will continue to provide more information on their progress through their biweekly newsletter.

