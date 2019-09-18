× Cavs naming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse TV studio, media space after beloved announcer Fred McLeod

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced they will name the combined television studio and media workroom space at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after beloved late Cavs announcer Fred McLeod.

According to a release from the Cavaliers:

“The Fred McCleod TV Studio and Media Workroom will be a lasting tribute to someone that was universally admired, respected and appreciated as a fellow media member and willing mentor to a countless number across the industry.”

McLeod died suddenly Sept. 9 at the age of 67, leaving behind three children and three grandchildren, as well as his wife, Beth McLeod, one of our dear friends and coworkers at FOX 8.

Beth said in a statement: “While it’s impossible for Freddy’s children, family and me to truly understand how we’re going to proceed without him, the CAVS family has been a tremendous source of love, support and guidance. Our entire family can’t think of a more fitting honor for Freddy.”

The Strongsville native worked for FOX 8 in the late 1970s and during that time called games for the Cleveland Indians. McLeod also worked in Detroit, as an announcer for the Pistons, before returning to Cleveland 2006.

Before and after every Cavs home game, home and visiting team media members gather in the space on the event level of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to hear from and interview the Cavaliers head coach. It’s also used for several other media events throughout the year, and it’s where media cover games and write and file their stories and coverage.

Details regarding the official dedication event for the Fred McLeod TV Studio and Media Workroom will be released at a later date.

According to the release:

“Fred was one of the most accomplished and respected announcers in the NBA and all of sports and was known for his love, passion and enthusiasm for his hometown Cavs and Cleveland. He was friendly and welcoming to all his fellow media colleagues, regardless of experience or outlet they represented, including up-and-comers who sought advice from him and appreciated his willingness to spend time supporting them. Fred made a lasting impression, so it is fitting that he will have this permanent space dedicated to his memory. ”

