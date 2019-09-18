Browns tight end David Njoku could need surgery on wrist, reports say

Posted 6:26 pm, September 18, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– Browns tight end David Njoku suffered a concussion and injured his wrist during Monday night’s win over the Jets.

He flipped and landed on the back of his helmet during the first quarter, and left the game.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Njoku may need surgery on his wrist. He is getting another opinion to find out if it’s necessary and how much time he would miss, according to Schefter.

He’s logged four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Browns (1-1) host the Rams (2-2) on Sunday night.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.