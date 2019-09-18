Browns tight end David Njoku could need surgery on wrist, reports say

CLEVELAND– Browns tight end David Njoku suffered a concussion and injured his wrist during Monday night’s win over the Jets.

He flipped and landed on the back of his helmet during the first quarter, and left the game.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Njoku may need surgery on his wrist. He is getting another opinion to find out if it’s necessary and how much time he would miss, according to Schefter.

He’s logged four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Browns (1-1) host the Rams (2-2) on Sunday night.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here