Bourbon Fest returns to downtown Willoughby on September 19th
Ever been to the Bourbon Trail in Kentucky?
Well, we are bringing the bourbon trail to Downtown Willoughby this year.Each location that is participating will be showcasing two amazing bourbons with many of them being extremely rare. You’ll get to sample a bourbon at each of the locations on your way. All bourbon samples are included in the ticket price.
The FOOD is going to be pretty darn good too. Each location will be offering a food special that pairs with their bourbon. This is a la cart, so you can choose which locations you want to try food. Pricing for each food sample will be posted.
VIP Tickets are available. Only 100 of these are going to be sold. These tickets allow you to start 1 hour before everyone else. Many of these bourbons are hard to get and we simply can’t get a lot of it. So some of them may run out towards the end of the event. So with the VIP ticket, you are able to hit those hard to get items first before everyone else and ensure you get to try them.
*Disclaimer – Taste CLE, Downtown Willoughby and/or the participating locations do NOT guarantee all items available through out the event. Some of these items we can only get a handful of bottles so they will run out before others. First come first serve.
$45 – Late Registration (Sep 16 – Sept 20)
$50 – VIP (Starts at 1pm)
PRICING FOR FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS
Food : $3 for Ticket Holders / $5 Non Ticket Holders
Drink Specials : $4 for Ticket Holders / $6 Non Ticket Holders
MOREHOUSE
Blantons
Western Reserve 8yr
Drink: Bourbon Smash
Food: BBQ Smoked Brisket Sliders
FRANK & TONY’s
EH Taylor Small
Tom Foolery Bonded
Drink: Peach Tea
Food: Bourbon BBQ Chicken Pizza
GARAGE BAR
Buffalo Trace
Tom Foolery “DTW Barrel Pick 189”
Drink: Patio Pounder
Food: Bourbon BBQ Sliders
BALLANTINE
Elijah Craig Barr
Western Reserve 4yr Organic
Drink: Peach Whiskey Sour
Food: Sweet & Spicy Shortrib Taco
1899 BAR
Bib & Tucker 6yr
Clyde Mary’s 92 Proof
Drink: Apple Whiskey Sour
SOL
Michter Small Batch
Bulleit Barrel Proof
Drink: Fall Mule
Food: Steak Pinchos
MULLARKEY’s
Basil Hayden Rye Car
Doc Howards Maple
Drink: Jim Beam Bourbon Highball
WILLOUGHBY BREWING CO
Baker’s Bourbon
Makers Mark 46
Drink: Jim Beam Peach Palmer
Food: Brown Sugar Bourbon Wings
SPIRITS
Old Forester
Woodford Double Oak
Drink: Kentucky Sunrise
Food: Bourbon Brownies
BARRIO
Four Roses Small 90
Cleveland Whiskey
Drink: Pecan Jim
Food: Bourbon & Peach Glazed Brisket Taco
WILD GOOSE
Knob Creek Single
Doc Howards Tribute 40
Drink: Bourbon Apple Cider
Food: Bourbon Bacon Meatballs
ALL AXS
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
Seven Brothers Hickory Smoked
Drink: Jim Beam Palmer
NICKLEBY’s
Old Ezra Brooks 7
Toki
Drink: Beam and Ginger
Food: Bourbon BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders