Ashtabula County deputies involved in pursuit with ATV rider accused of breaking into multiple properties

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man involved in a pursuit with deputies.

According to their Facebook post, it happened in Harpersfield Township on Wednesday.

Deputies said the suspect was driving an ATV and was believed to have broken into multiple properties.

They attempted to stop him for questioning, but he took off through the neighborhood.

Cork Elementary School was placed on a soft lock down during the chase.

The driver eventually crashed into a ditch on Route 534 in the area of Sonny Lanes.

He suffered injuries to his face but managed to escape into the woods.

The ATV was towed from the scene and his blood was collected for evidence.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office at 440-576-0055.