Aaron Carter responds to brother Nick’s restraining order: ‘We’re done for life’

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has gotten a temporary restraining order against his brother, Aaron.

According to TMZ, Aaron has to stay at least 100 feet away from Nick, his wife and their children.

Nick claims Aaron threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Nick wrote, “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today.”

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” the statement said.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” Nick wrote.

Aaron responded in a series of Tweets.

“So my brother just got a restraining order against me,” Aaron wrote. “And I was just served lol.”

“Take care,” he said in a follow-up Tweet. “We’re done for life.”

Aaron said he hasn’t seen his brother and sister in four years.

He also denied the allegations.

“I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” he wrote.

Aaron addressed his mental health with TMZ on TMZ.