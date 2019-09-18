2 Akron teens arrested after gun brought to North High School

Posted 6:20 am, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, September 18, 2019

AKRON, Ohio — Two teenagers were arrested at a high school in Akron Tuesday after a gun was brought to the campus.

According to Akron police, a 19-year-old North High School student was caught with a handgun at school.  Officials say he was arrested by a school resource officer for possession of a gun.

Akron Public Schools says a 17-year-old student was also arrested for texting the 19-year-old to hide the weapon.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.

