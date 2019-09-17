× Too young for Disney? Man turns to online forum after girlfriend wants to bring 6-week-old niece on vacation

No kids allowed! An adult-only vacation to the happiest place on earth is causing tension between one couple. A man took to Reddit to complain after his girlfriend agreed to bring her six-week-old niece on their Disney vacation.

The Reddit user, DisneyBoundGaston, complained on Reddit, asking if he was in the wrong after telling her he didn’t want the baby on their “adults only” trip.

He wrote in the post, “For the past two years, a group of friends and I have been planning a week-long trip to Orlando to visit Disney World and Universal Studios in three weeks. The first rule we made when we started to plan this trip is that it would be child-free.”

The man also planned to propose to his girlfriend on this trip. When one of his friends had to drop out of the trip at the last minute, his girlfriend asked her sister to come along on the trip.

DisneyBoundGaston said he wasn’t happy about the option and learned the woman would be bringing her the baby on the trip.

According to his post, he called his girlfriend’s sister to let her know it was an adults-only vacation and the baby was not allowed to come.

He said the new mom didn’t understand, “She wouldn’t listen and started rambling about her daughter getting pictures with Mickey and Elsa (she also named her daughter Elsa by the way) and how much fun she’ll have. I interrupted her and said that the trip was adults only and her newborn was not allowed. I then pointed out that a lot of the places we’ll be going to after the parks are adults only and no one would want to stay behind with her and the baby. Plus I don’t think an unvaccinated newborn should be taken to Disney.”

DisneyBoundGaston says his girlfriend thinks he was mean and should apologize for his actions.

What do you think? Should the woman be allowed to bring her baby on the adults-only trip? We want to know your thoughts. Weigh in on our Facebook page.

**More here**