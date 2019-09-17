Slithering surprise: Brecksville woman calls police after spotting 7-foot-long boa constrictor

Posted 1:59 pm, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:13PM, September 17, 2019

BRECKSVIILE-A slithering surprise in Brecksville ended with a call to police.  Brecksville police were called to Chapel Hill Road off Route 21 in Brecksville on Monday after a woman saw the 7-foot-long boa constrictor cross the street.

An officer arrived at the scene and contacted the Animal Warden to remove the reptile.  Authorities believe someone dumped the snake in the park nearby.

The snake is now being kept at Herps Alive in South Euclid.

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.301535 by -81.627043.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.