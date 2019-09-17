× Slithering surprise: Brecksville woman calls police after spotting 7-foot-long boa constrictor

BRECKSVIILE-A slithering surprise in Brecksville ended with a call to police. Brecksville police were called to Chapel Hill Road off Route 21 in Brecksville on Monday after a woman saw the 7-foot-long boa constrictor cross the street.

An officer arrived at the scene and contacted the Animal Warden to remove the reptile. Authorities believe someone dumped the snake in the park nearby.

The snake is now being kept at Herps Alive in South Euclid.