‘Saved by the Bell’ is getting a reboot

NEW YORK — Comcast’s NBCUniversal said Tuesday its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, in an homage to NBC’s logo. It will become the home for some of the company’s most popular shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office.” That means both will be leaving Netflix, although not for several months after Peacock launches.

It will also be home to reboots including “Saved by the Bell.”

According to E!, the reboot will feature Zack Morris as the governor of California. No word yet if Mark-Paul Gosselaar will be back to play Zack, but Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) will reportedly star in the new take on the show.

Peacock’s lineup will also include series like “30 Rock,” ”Will & Grace,” and “Cheers,” although those won’t stream exclusively on Peacock, as well as original new movies and a new comedy series from “The Good Place” and “Parks and Rec” creator Mike Schur. NBCUniversal would not say what would be available at Peacock’s launch.

Peacock, like HBO Max, is launching in April, after Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, which come out this November. NBCUniversal on Tuesday did not announce a price. The service will have ads.