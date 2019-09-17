WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to National Basket Ball Hall of Fame inductee Jerry West after presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House September 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. West played for the Los Angeles Lakers for fourteen years, coached the team for three years and managed them to six national championships. He was also a member of the 1960 Olympic gold medal team. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Trump to visit Ohio to showcase Australian partnership
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to National Basket Ball Hall of Fame inductee Jerry West after presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House September 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. West played for the Los Angeles Lakers for fourteen years, coached the team for three years and managed them to six national championships. He was also a member of the 1960 Olympic gold medal team. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WAPAKONETA, Ohio-The White House says President Donald Trump will travel to Ohio to highlight the country’s investment partnership with Australia.
The two leaders will tour a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility in the small city that is best known as the birthplace of astronaut Neil Armstrong. Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon.
The White House says the visit is meant “to demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship” between the two countries.
Earlier in the day, the president plans to visit Houston and meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.