President Trump to visit Ohio to showcase Australian partnership

WAPAKONETA, Ohio-The White House says President Donald Trump will travel to Ohio to highlight the country’s investment partnership with Australia.

The president’s Sunday trip to Wapakoneta in western Ohio includes a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The two leaders will tour a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility in the small city that is best known as the birthplace of astronaut Neil Armstrong. Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon.

The White House says the visit is meant “to demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship” between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, the president plans to visit Houston and meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.