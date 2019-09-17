× Pepsi is turning orange! ‘Believeland Pepsi’ to be available at tailgate party in CLE Sunday

Pepsi is turning orange to celebrate the return of Sunday Night Football to Cleveland after 11 years.

The Browns will take on the Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday night.

According to a press release, Pepsi will only produce 1,100 bottles of “Believeland” custom orange-colored cola, 100 for every year Cleveland has had to wait for Sunday Night Football to return. The Pepsi will be available at a tailgate party, which will be free for all fans, on Sept. 22.

“There has been so much hype and energy building among fans across the country this year, and it’s amazing that Pepsi is doing something extra special with the launch of “Believeland” Pepsi and party on Sunday,” defensive end Myles Garrett said in a press release.

Pepsi will kick off the tailgate party takeover at Lindey’s Lake House in the Flats at 2 p.m. Sunday. All fans get in for free, and the party will feature a performance by lovelytheband. The limited batch of Believeland Pepsi will be available, and there will also be fan trivia with prizes.

Of the 1,100 Believeland Pepsi bottles produced, five will feature special golden labels with a prize for recipients. Fans can look for more details on that on Pepsi’s Twitter.

After 11 years, Sunday Night Football returns to Cleveland. That calls for something special. #GoBelieveland pic.twitter.com/5fnEQ8OFew — Pepsi (@pepsi) September 12, 2019

