Man to be sentenced in OVI crash that injured Stow police officer

AKRON, Ohio — Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday afternoon before Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin for Stephen Eibel, 57, of Massillon.

Eibel already pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated vehicular assault after hitting a Stow police cruiser in a Route 8 construction zone this past May.

He could get five years in prison for that charge alone.

Eibel has also agreed to plead guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

His plea agreement shows it is his second OVI in the past ten years.

The crash happened while Stow police officer Theodore Bell was assisting construction crews by marking lanes where the highway is reduced to two lanes.

Eibel crashed into the back of Bell’s cruiser, injuring the officer.

The area remains under construction with reduced lanes through at least late October.

Construction through the area north from Stow to Route 303 is expected to continue through July 2022.

Stow police say they continue to work with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to conduct enhanced enforcement there.

