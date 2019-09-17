× Man found guilty of killing 83-year-old in Independence road rage incident

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing an 83-year-old in a road rage incident in Independence.

Cronie Lloyd, 48, of Cleveland, was found guilty of murder and felonious assault on Tuesday. He will have the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.

The victim, 83-year-old Gary Power, left a nightclub at an Independence hotel in the early-morning hours of Feb. 3. Police said Lloyd followed him into a gas station parking lot and assaulted him. Power died the next day.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a minor traffic incident.

Power, a father of two and retired truck driver, was described as a kindhearted man and loving grandfather.

