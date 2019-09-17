× Kohl’s to hire 90,000 seasonal associates, more than 1,600 of them in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND- Are you looking to make a little extra money for the holidays? Kohl’s is hiring 90,000 seasonal associates nationwide, with plans to hire more than 1,640 associates in the Cleveland area.

The department store is hosting its first-ever seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, October 5.

According to their news release, Kohl’s began hiring seasonal associates in July and will continue to hire at locations across the country.

