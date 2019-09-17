× KFC testing chicken and donut sandwiches

KFC started testing its Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donut Basket, and Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts Sandwich on Monday.

The items are only available at locations in the Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia areas, and near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a limited time.

“As part of its food innovation strategy, KFC is always looking for ways to serve its customers with new delicious and innovative choices. The Chicken & Donuts trend has been gaining popularity, but mostly on a local level in areas like Philadelphia, San Diego and Portland,” the company said in a news release.

The combo includes chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one donut for $5.49. The sandwich is $5.99. Customers can also add a donut to any meal for $1.