Jason Kipnis out for the season with fracture in right hand

Posted 2:46 pm, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:49PM, September 17, 2019

Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians takes a lead from first base in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins during the game at Target Field on September 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his right hand.

The 32-year-old left Sunday’s game against the Twins in the seventh inning with discomfort in his wrist and hand.

On Tuesday, the Indians said imaging showed a fracture of his hook of the hamate bone. He’s expected to need surgery. The time frame to return is four to six weeks.

This is the final year of his contract with the Tribe.

The Indians recalled utility man Andrew Velazquez from the Columbus Clippers. He’s played second base, shortstop, third base and outfield during this season.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.