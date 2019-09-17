× Jason Kipnis out for the season with fracture in right hand

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his right hand.

The 32-year-old left Sunday’s game against the Twins in the seventh inning with discomfort in his wrist and hand.

On Tuesday, the Indians said imaging showed a fracture of his hook of the hamate bone. He’s expected to need surgery. The time frame to return is four to six weeks.

This is the final year of his contract with the Tribe.

The Indians recalled utility man Andrew Velazquez from the Columbus Clippers. He’s played second base, shortstop, third base and outfield during this season.

