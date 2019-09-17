Fox Recipe Box: Chicken & Pumpkin Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh — Just thinking about the flavors in this recipe gets your mouth watering! Brandt Evans from Blue Canyon Kitchen + Tavern and Pura Vida Restaurant visited the new Fox 8 kitchen and shared his recipe for Chicken and Pumpkin Pasta with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Chicken & Pumpkin Pasta

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp butter

2 tsp olive oil

½ white onion, julienned

1 tsp minced garlic

4 chicken breasts, julienned

1 cup pumpkin puree (canned or homemade)

1 cup chicken stock

3 Tbsp coconut cream or heavy whipping cream

pasta

2 sprigs parsley, finely chopped

pepitas (pumpkin seeds) roasted, for garnish

Method:

Mix chicken with marinade. Set aside. Heat butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion until aromatic. Put onion to the side of pan. Sauté garlic in the middle. Stir to combine. Add a little more of oil in the middle. Put in the chicken. Cook until the color is changed. Add pumpkin puree. Stir to combine. Pour in chicken stock. Bring it to boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in coconut cream. While cooking sauce, cook pasta according to the instructions on packaging, but with 1 minute less. Drain out. Transfer pasta into pumpkin sauce. Quickly combine all ingredients. Cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle parsley and pepitas for garnish. Serve immediately.

Notes