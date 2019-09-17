Fox Recipe Box: Chicken & Pumpkin Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh — Just thinking about the flavors in this recipe gets your mouth watering! Brandt Evans from Blue Canyon Kitchen + Tavern and Pura Vida Restaurant visited the new Fox 8 kitchen and shared his recipe for Chicken and Pumpkin Pasta with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.
Chicken & Pumpkin Pasta
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp butter
2 tsp olive oil
½ white onion, julienned
1 tsp minced garlic
4 chicken breasts, julienned
1 cup pumpkin puree (canned or homemade)
1 cup chicken stock
3 Tbsp coconut cream or heavy whipping cream
pasta
2 sprigs parsley, finely chopped
pepitas (pumpkin seeds) roasted, for garnish
Method:
- Mix chicken with marinade. Set aside.
- Heat butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion until aromatic. Put onion to the side of pan. Sauté garlic in the middle. Stir to combine.
- Add a little more of oil in the middle. Put in the chicken. Cook until the color is changed. Add pumpkin puree. Stir to combine. Pour in chicken stock. Bring it to boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in coconut cream.
- While cooking sauce, cook pasta according to the instructions on packaging, but with 1 minute less. Drain out.
- Transfer pasta into pumpkin sauce. Quickly combine all ingredients. Cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle parsley and pepitas for garnish. Serve immediately.
Notes
- Both the taste of coconut cream and pumpkin goes perfect well. You can use cream instead, or simply skip it. I highly recommend using coconut cream because the taste is so good and make the pumpkin sauce tastes even better.
- Fresh pumpkin puree is the best and tastes mildly sweet. For convenience, canned pumpkin puree can be used.
- By adding some olive oil, the butter won’t be burnt easily and keep its aroma.
- I used Instant Pot to make pumpkin puree. Please click the link to get the recipe if you like. Or you may steam pumpkin until softened on stove, then process into puree instead.