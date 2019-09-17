Forget peppermint: New candy canes flavors raise eyebrows

It is not even Halloween yet, but there are new candy cane flavors making heads and stomachs turn.

Archie McPhee, a company who is known for its unique candy cane concoctions, is pushing the boundaries again for the holiday season.

The company has unveiled its newest creations: kale candy canes and pizza candy canes.

Archie McPhee is known for its bizarre flavors such as mac and cheese, hamdy, and clamdy candy canes.

The unusual treats are $6 per pack of six online.

According to the website, the kale candy canes tastes “like the kale everyone loves” and the pizza candy canes are not baked in a wood-fired oven and they taste “like a slice of Italian-spiced heaven.”

