Forget peppermint: New candy canes flavors raise eyebrows

It is not even Halloween yet, but there are new candy cane flavors making heads and stomachs turn.
Archie McPhee, a company who is known for its unique candy cane concoctions, is pushing the boundaries again for the holiday season.
The company has unveiled its newest creations: kale candy canes and pizza candy canes.
Archie McPhee is known for its bizarre flavors such as mac and cheese, hamdy, and clamdy candy canes.
Photo Gallery
The unusual treats are $6 per pack of six online.
According to the website, the kale candy canes tastes “like the kale everyone loves” and the pizza candy canes are not baked in a wood-fired oven and they taste “like a slice of Italian-spiced heaven.”