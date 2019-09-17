Elyria police searching for man missing for nearly a week

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police in Elyria are asking for help finding a man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Kevin Nichols, 33, was last seen on Sept. 11 at around 3p.m. walking in the 100 block of Lincoln Street.

Nichols was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt. Nichols is balding on the top of his head but has brown hair along the back and sides of his head.

He is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria Police Department dispatch at 440-323-3302.