The Disney Bedtime Hotline is back for a limited time.

Kids can now get a bedtime phone call from a Disney character with this toll free hotline.

According to WDInfo.com, kids can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear one of six special bedtime messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda or Spiderman.

The phone number will be available through Sept. 30 thorughout the U.S. Callers can also opt in for a one-time text message.

More here.