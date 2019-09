Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute the Fetal Heart Foundation as one of Cleveland's Own.

The nonprofit is dedicated to educating on the importance of fetal imaging and raises funds for the Congenital Heart Collaborative at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

The organization was created by a Northeast Ohio family after the hospital saved the life of their son Lorenzo.

Click here to submit your nomination.