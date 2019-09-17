Break-in at Cleveland auto body shop caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland Police are looking for the man who robbed a local auto body shop.

Z Family Auto sits on Memphis Avenue in Old Brooklyn. According to owner Dave Zimmerman, the shop was robbed early Thursday morning.

“I got a message from my nest camera that there were two people out in the front and then a little later, I got an alert from my Ring alarm that someone was in the building,” Zimmerman said.

Surveillance cameras captured two men surveying the shop before one of them breaks in and robs the place. Zimmerman watched it go down on his phone. He immediately called the 911.

“They kept telling me, Don’t go in the building, don’t go in the building,'but police didn’t show up for another 5 minutes,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said he confronted the look-out man outside. When Cleveland police arrived, he said the man was questioned and let go.

The thief inside the shop escaped. But in his haste, he left something very incriminating behind.

“ I walked out to the tree lawn and found the carry-on bag, and inside was his wallet and his ID,” Zimmerman said.

The thief managed to get away with a small amount of cash.