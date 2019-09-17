Boy called hero, gets ride to school in firetruck after quick thinking during fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio --Jaxson Wainwright was on his way to his school bus stop last Thursday on Jefferson Street in Sandusky when he noticed trouble.

"When I was getting ready for school I went outside and my grandma saw this big cloud of smoke and she said, 'go check if there's a fire over there.'"

The seven-year-old went closer to inspect and it was, in fact, a fire inside the house just two doors down.

Jaxson didn’t panic, but did report back to his grandmother who then called 911.

“And she kind of freaked out a little bit, called 911 -- a swarm of people starting coming over."

Sandusky firefighters were on the scene less than three minutes after that 911 call was made.

And while one person inside was able to escape the flames, unfortunately, two pets-- a dog and a cat-- died in the fire.

After witnessing firefighters put out the fire, Jaxson’s teachers at Furry Elementary School say it was during show and tell that he shared his eventful morning.

His teacher, Kelly Sumner said, "And he was very animated in telling us everything and told us about his dad breaking in the window and trying to get the animals and things out."

The Sandusky Fire Department also caught wind of Jaxson’s story, giving him a ride to school in a firetruck just a few days later, then thanking him in his classroom for doing something most seven-year-olds would not.

Fire Chief Rick Wilcox said, "And a lot of times, you know, people usually make the mistake -- adults especially-- stop, looking at the fire, in amazement and not realizing no one has ever called the fire department to respond."

And Jaxson’s reaction to now being called a hero?

"Awesome!"

Sandusky fire has yet to determine a cause of the fire which they believe started in the kitchen.

Jaxson says he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.