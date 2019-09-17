15 cats found abandoned in filthy cage at storage unit facility in Medina County

Warning: The images in the Facebook post, below, may be disturbing to some people.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Fifteen cats were found abandoned in a “filthy, wet cage” in Medina County on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Medina County SPCA.

The cats were found at a storage unit facility on Route 18 and Boneta Road in Sharon Township. The SPCA said they were left in an area where people generally do not walk.

“We have no idea how long they were out in the weather in this condition. We have no idea how someone could do this to them,” they wrote on Facebook.

The Medina County SPCA said the animals are all safe, clean and dry now, with full bellies and fresh, soft blankets.

They will continue to monitor their health.

If you have any information on who may have abandoned the cats, you’re asked to contact them.

If you would like to donate towards their ongoing care and vetting, checks can be mailed to:

Medina Co. SPCA

8790 Guilford Rd.

Seville, OH 44273

Or, you can make a donation online.