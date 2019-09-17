$10,000 reward offered for information on photographer’s death at Hocking Hills State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person involved in the death of a woman at Hocking Hills State Park.

Back on Sept 2, 44-year-old Victoria Schafer was on the stairs near Old Man's Cave taking senior pictures, when she was struck by part of a tree and killed.

Her death remains under investigation, but officials said the circumstances surrounding her death was not a natural occurrence.

Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering the award. Anyone with information is asked to call 740-773-TIPS (773-8477) or 800-222-8477. All tips made through Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Tips can also be given to ODNR by calling 614-799-9538.