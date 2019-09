RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Richmond Heights police helped reunite a Cane Corso with its owner Friday.

Police say the dog had been tied to a smoking receptacle outside a gas station while his owner ran inside for a brief moment.

Police say the dog took off and ran for a creek with the receptacle in tow.

Officers found him cooling off but still tied to the receptacle.

An officer was able to unhook him and return him to his mom.