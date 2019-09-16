University Heights police, school officials investigate allegation of abuse of 5-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The Fox 8 I-team has learned that a building principal and one teacher are on administrative leave as police and officials in the Cleveland Heights - University Heights School District investigate allegations of abuse.

According to a police report, the alleged assault of a 5-year-old boy happened at the Gearity School where the alleged victim was a student. The mother of the victim filed the report September 6 after being contacted by officials with the school district ant Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services.

A spokesperson with the county JFS confirmed to the I-Team that they are investigating.

An official with the school district confirmed that the building principal and a teacher were placed on administrative leave August 30 while the matter is reviewed.

District officials declined to talk to us on camera but released the following statement:

"The CH-UH City School District takes the safety and wellbeing of our students extremely seriously. The District is cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this allegation."

No charges have been filed. University Heights police detectives are continuing to investigate the matter.