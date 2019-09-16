Thousands still without power in Cuyahoga County after Friday night storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- One day after the National Weather Service confirmed a microburst ripped through Cleveland Heights, thousands remain without power across several east side communities.

Monday afternoon, a FirstEnergy spokesperson said more than 3,000 people across Cuyahoga County still do not have power. The Friday night storm uprooted trees and downed around 120 power lines.

"The last few days have been really chaotic lot of broken poles, down wire, down transformers," said Brian Kern, of First Energy.

City officials updated people who live in Cleveland Heights on Facebook, saying microburst winds can reach or exceed 100 miles per hour which they say is comparable to an EF-1 tornado.

"I looked out my window and I saw the top of that tree laying on my front lawn and I was shocked because we didn’t hear anything that loud or crazy," said Rob Anderle, of Cleveland Heights.

In Lyndhurst, Mayor Patrick Ward walked the streets Monday to survey damage.

"There’s a lot of devastation, I’m just glad no one was hurt," said the mayor.

"What people need, what they’re asking for is power," he continued. "Our FirstEnergy crews are working 16 hour days, eight hours off identifying those emergent situations."

A FirstEnergy spokesperson said they hope to have the power largely restored to people impacted Tuesday afternoon.

"Stay away from the wires, even though they might be dead they become energized at any point in time," Kern said.