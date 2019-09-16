Tearjerker alert: Heartwarming video shows homeless man being reunited with his missing dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An animal shelter in Memphis is sharing heartwarming video of a homeless man being reunited with his missing dog.

Memphis Animal Services posted the video Thursday, and it’s gotten tens of thousands of views.

According to the post, Anthony, who is an artist, is homeless after “devastating events in his life.” The post says along with not having a place to live, he doesn’t always have food to eat. But he does have a best friend named Bobo, who always has enough.

Recently, Anthony woke up to find his dog was missing. He and his friends made signs and posted them all over town in hopes of finding him. A Memphis Animal Services employee recognized Bobo when he showed up at the facility. A friend gave Anthony a ride to the shelter right away.

The post states: “Their reunion was pure joy. Bobo could not contain his happiness at seeing his dad again. Today Bobo got neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and we found out he was heartworm negative. We sent him back to Anthony with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food, and a harness, leash, collar, and ID tag. Bobo is healthy and happy, but he needs to keep going to the vet every year to stay that way.”