Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for the season

Posted 12:10 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, September 16, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the fourth quarter after being injured against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Big Ben is nursing a big injury.

According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, QB Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening.

The Steelers’ medical team says he’ll have to have surgery.

That will likely happen this week.

Roethlisberger is being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.

The 37-year-old left the second quarter of the game in Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to host the Steelers on November 14 and play at Pittsburgh on December 1.

Former Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph is likely to fill the starting spot on the Steelers.

