Road to redemption? Browns visit Jets in return to Monday Night Football

NEW YORK – The Cleveland Browns will make their first Monday Night Football appearance since 2015 when they visit the New York Jets Monday.

Both teams lost their first game of the season.

The Jets will be without their starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with mono.

Trevor Siemian will start in his place.

“We’ve changed gears, getting Trevor Siemian ready to go,” said offensive coordinator/QB coach Dowell Loggains.

“Anytime you lose your quarterback it’s a big deal. It’s the next-man-up mentality, Trevor has been here the whole offseason, we are excited about him, we felt good about our quarterback situation going into the season and we are going to go put together a good plan. Trevor is working hard, he is communicating with the guys really well and we will try to do our best to win the ball game.”

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is also out for the Jets.

Along with Mosley, seven additional Jets are listed as questionable: RB Le’Veon Bell (shoulder), OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), DL Steve McLendon (hip), OL Brian Winters (shoulder) and OL Alex Lewis (shoulder).

Browns safety Damarious Randall is out with a concussion.

RB Dontrell Hilliard is out with a concussion as well. LB Adarius Taylor (ankle) and T Kendall Lamm (knee) are also out.

G Joel Bitonio (abdomen), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), QB Drew Stanton (knee) and DE Chris Smith are listed as questionable.

Former interim Browns head coach Gregg Williams is the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was offensive coordinator under Williams.

Mathematically a lot looks to be in the Browns favor, but after 18 penalties and an embarassing home opening loss to the Tennessee Titans, the team has plenty to prove.

However, Kitchens isn’t giving in to the pressures of primetime football.

“It is about us. It is not about the outside world. It is not about the lights being on. Everything goes through kind of us from the standpoint of how do we prepare and how do we play. We just want to continue to prepare well, play well and be a tough, physical, smart football team,” he said last week.

The Browns will have a short week after the Monday night matchup and host the Los Angeles Rams at home on September 22.

