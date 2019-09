Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last week of summer will be full of sunshine.

Overnight rain has moved out and behind it is a sunny string of days.

The next chance of rain is Sunday.

The weekend looks unsettled, warmer and more humid with Saturday the pick day. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 80’s for the final weekend of summer.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.