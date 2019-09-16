Police ask for help in locating missing man and his young daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police asked for help in finding a missing man and his daughter.

In a brief email sent early Monday, police said they were looking for Jerry Miers, 20, and his daughter Isabella, 3.

According to police Jerry Miers sufferes from paranoid schizophrenia. He is described as 5’6″, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His daughter is 3′, 50 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to police, they were last seen at 14630 Mitchell Avenue.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.