Landscaper found beaten inside business on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND-- A landscaper was found beaten and bloody inside his business in Cleveland on Monday.

The assault happened at noon at Mano Landscaping on Buckeye Road.

People in the community said the business has been there for nearly 50 years and everyone knows the owner, 74-year-old Larry Manno. He is described as a pillar of the community, even helping with Amos Norwood Mini Park.

Susan Sebcik said she came to take her boss to lunch when she noticed the door was slightly open. She walked in to find the place ransacked, with Manno on the floor and a young man standing near him.

Sebcik said she spoke with the family, who said the victim is in intensive care with broken ribs , a collapsed lung and head trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.