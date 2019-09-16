Jets host Browns in Monday Night Football

Posted 7:34 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, September 16, 2019

Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during warmups before their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK– The Cleveland Browns look to get their first win of the season in Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Trevor Siemian will start for the Jets in place of quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with mono and will likely miss several weeks. They will also be without starting linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is active and could make his debut for New York.

For the Browns, Eric Murray will start at safety for Damarious Randall, who was diagnosed with a concussion.

Cleveland fell to the Titans, 43-13, in the season opener last week with Baker Mayfield throwing for one touchdown and three interceptions.

Penalties were prevalent in the loss as left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head. Three defensive players, including Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, were fined for incidents during Week 1.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.