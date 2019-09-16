× Jets host Browns in Monday Night Football

NEW YORK– The Cleveland Browns look to get their first win of the season in Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Trevor Siemian will start for the Jets in place of quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with mono and will likely miss several weeks. They will also be without starting linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is active and could make his debut for New York.

For the Browns, Eric Murray will start at safety for Damarious Randall, who was diagnosed with a concussion.

Cleveland fell to the Titans, 43-13, in the season opener last week with Baker Mayfield throwing for one touchdown and three interceptions.

Penalties were prevalent in the loss as left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head. Three defensive players, including Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, were fined for incidents during Week 1.

