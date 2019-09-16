I-Team uncovers exclusive video of attack at Hopkins Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND— The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive video showing an attack in the terminal at Hopkins Airport, an assault that was not provoked by the victim and not explained by the suspect.

Airport security video shows what happened. Police say Caleb White got on an escalator going up to the ticket level, and he punched a man coming down the other side. The victim then scrambled up to confront White, they squared off, and White punched him twice more, knocking him to the ground.

The video also shows the victim’s wife scrambling up to confront White, and police say he ripped away her cell phone and threw it.

Police quickly showed up, and even they had trouble calming down Caleb White.

He told them “I’m not going to jail, man.”

And the victim told police, “He sucker punched me.”

In fact, a report shows, as the husband and wife were riding down the escalator, White reached over and punched the man saying, ‘What are you doing with my girlfriend?’

But the husband and wife told police they had never seen White before.

It happened on Saturday evening, September 7, and the video was just released to the I-Team.

More than a week after the attack, the I-Team found the suspect still sitting in jail. Court records show he’s pleading not guilty. Meantime, a judge has ordered him to see a psych doctor to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

To show you how rare this case is, records show that is the only assault at Hopkins Airport so far this year. And last year there were just two cases of assault.

Police arrested Caleb White on a felony assault charge, but a city prosecutor filed a lesser, misdemeanor charge.