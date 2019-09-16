I-Team: Inmate files suit against Cuyahoga County Jail, says guards threatened to hang him

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man, who was an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail, has filed a lawsuit claiming guards retaliated against him for reporting abuses at the facility to investigators with the United States Marshals Service.

Attorneys at the Chandra Law Firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Corrionne Lawrence Friday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Earlier this year, a county judge sent Lawerence to prison for three years on several charges, including receiving stolen property and a weapons charge.

The lawsuit alleges Lawrence was tied to a restraint chair for hours as punishment for speaking Spanish during his booking, and that guards “knowingly allowed him to be attacked by another inmate who was being held for the murder of his cousin.”

The suit further states that guards beat him and threatened to hang him and “make it look like a suicide.”

“Retaliated against him for reporting these and other abuses to investigators with the United States Marshals Service by threatening him, serving him rotten food, and denying him access to basic hygiene privileges,” the suit states.

This is one of several lawsuits filed against the county jail in the past year.

A county spokesperson said she was not aware if officials have received a copy of this suit yet.

She says once they do they will need time to review it.

