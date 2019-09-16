× Horses from states affected by virus banned from entering Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture on Monday announced new veterinary inspection requirements for horses that are coming into Ohio. The requirements are in place to prevent the spread of the virus known as Vesicular Stomatitis (VSV).

According to the ODA, VSV is a viral disease that affects horses, but it can also infect other animals like cattle, sheep, goats and swine. The disease causes blister-like lesions; it can be very painful to animals. VSV is highly contagious, with biting insects being the most common method of transmission. Humans can also contract VSV by coming into contact with lesions, saliva, or nasal secretions from infected animals. In people, the disease causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle ache, headache, and nausea, according to the ODA.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said VSV has been detected in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The disease hasn’t been found in Ohio.

**Read more, here**

According to a press release from the ODA, State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey has refined the requirements as such:

“All equine entering Ohio from a state where VSV has been diagnosed within the last seven days, or a state that contains a premises quarantined for VSV, shall be accompanied by a certificate of veterinary inspection (health certificate) dated within seven days of entry, containing the following statement, ‘All animals identified on the certificate of veterinary inspection have been inspected and found to be free from clinical signs of vesicular stomatitis.’ “

Horses from those quarantined or infected areas are banned from entering Ohio.

Earlier this month, officials said horses from the affected areas were banned from participating in a Columbus horse show –the All American Quarter Horse Congress — to protect livestock from contracting the viral disease.

**Read more about the disease, here**