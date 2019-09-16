Giant Eagle asks customers to not openly carry firearms

CLEVELAND– Giant Eagle joins a growing list of retailers asking customers to not openly carry firearms inside stores.

The grocery store chain released a statement, saying it recently decided to update its policy.

“We hold the safety of all Giant Eagle Team Members and customers in the highest regard, and are committed to creating a safe and comfortable working and shopping experience. We respect the rights of each individual who chooses to shop with us, and also recognize the heightened concern customers may feel when they encounter anyone other than law enforcement personnel visibly carrying a weapon.

“Giant Eagle has a longstanding policy that guides our Team Members on instances when someone shares a concern about a customer who openly carries a firearm in our store. Giant Eagle has made the decision to update this policy, stating the company’s preference that customers not openly carry firearms in any of our Giant Eagle, Market District or GetGo locations.”