Driver gets jail time in hit-skip that injured three, including baby

CLEVELAND-- A hit-and-run driver was stunned on Monday when a judge threw her in jail for a crash caught on camera.

Lisa Mayer, 35, suddenly drove off the road on West 104th Street in Cleveland on Nov. 10, 2018. Police said she hit two adults and a 6-month-old baby before fleeing the scene. Her car was found a few blocks away.

The two women were seriously injured and both required surgery.

Mayer struck a plea deal with Cuyahoga County prosecutors. Before she was told her sentence, she broke down.

Mayer received 60 days in jail.

