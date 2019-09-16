‘Cleveland Browns don’t break my heart!’ Fans plead for win against Jets in hilarious remake of ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns: Don’t break my heart!

Ahead of tonight’s Cleveland Browns game, NFL on Fox Sunday posted a hilarious music video to the theme of “Build Me Up Buttercup” as inspiration to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

The video shows a bar full of disappointed Browns fans complaining after the 43-13 loss to the Titans last weekend.

“Why do you build me up, Cleveland Browns baby just to break me down,” they sing. “I look like a clown. You never win baby, when you say you will. But I still love you!”

The Browns take on the Jets tonight in their second game of the season. It’s the first time in four years they’ve playing in Monday Night Football. The team will face their former head coach, Gregg Williams, who is now with the Jets.

The Browns are a six and a half point favorite to beat the Jets.

Watch below: