Christie Brinkley’s daughter takes her place on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ due to ballroom injury

Super model Christie Brinkley, 65, will not be dancing on the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Good Morning America reported Monday that Brinkley broke her arm during rehearsals.

“Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm,” ABC and BBC said in a statement.

Her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will take her mother’s place this season.

The 21-year-old model reportedly had only hours to learn her mother’s entire dance routine.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season,” Brinkley said in a statement to GMA, joking about her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

