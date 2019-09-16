Christie Brinkley’s daughter takes her place on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ due to ballroom injury

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: FN Style Influencers of the Year models Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook (L) and Christie Brinkley attend the 2018 Footwear News Achievement Awards at IAC Headquarters on December 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Super model Christie Brinkley, 65, will not be dancing on the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Good Morning America reported Monday that Brinkley broke her arm during rehearsals.

“Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm,” ABC and BBC said in a statement.

Her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will take her mother’s place this season.

The 21-year-old model reportedly had only hours to learn her mother’s entire dance routine.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season,” Brinkley said in a statement to GMA, joking about her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

