CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are looking for a driver who crashed into a building on Woodland Avenue.

The vehicle flipped on its side and hit a building at 9520 Woodland Ave.

Mr. Clean Car Wash and Father's Dream Appliances are at the location.

The building was seriously damaged in the accident.

Police have cordoned off the area with caution tape.

The driver reportedly left the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

